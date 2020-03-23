SKYCITY Entertainment Group (ASX:SKC) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.42

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited (ASX:SKC) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.42 ($1.00) and last traded at A$1.23 ($0.87), with a volume of 1837056 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.45 ($1.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.20, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of A$3.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$3.58. The company has a market capitalization of $820.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.07.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.096 dividend. This is a positive change from SKYCITY Entertainment Group’s previous Interim dividend of $0.10. This represents a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. SKYCITY Entertainment Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.20%.

SKYCITY Entertainment Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the gaming, entertainment, hotel, convention, hospitality, recreation, and tourism sectors in New Zealand and Australia. The company operates through SKYCITY Auckland, Rest of New Zealand, Adelaide Casino, SKYCITY Darwin, and International Business segments.

