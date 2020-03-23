AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.23

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$15.23 ($10.80) and last traded at A$15.45 ($10.96), with a volume of 4279030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$16.42 ($11.65).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. AGL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.41%.

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

