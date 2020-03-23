AGL Energy (ASX:AGL) Sets New 52-Week Low at $15.23

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

AGL Energy Limited (ASX:AGL) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$15.23 ($10.80) and last traded at A$15.45 ($10.96), with a volume of 4279030 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$16.42 ($11.65).

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of A$19.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of A$19.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion and a PE ratio of 10.77.

The business also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. AGL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.41%.

About AGL Energy (ASX:AGL)

AGL Energy Limited provides energy to residential and business customers in Australia. The company operates in four segments: Customer Markets, Wholesale Markets, Group Operations, and Investments segments. It is involved in generating electricity through thermal, hydro, wind, and solar power generation plants; gas storage activities; and the retail sale of electricity, gas, solar, and energy products and services.

FY2020 EPS Estimates for Calfrac Well Services Ltd Cut by Raymond James
Research Analysts Set Expectations for Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc.’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Sirius XM Holdings Inc Lowered by Analyst
OZ Minerals Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.20
Telstra Sets New 52-Week Low at $2.87
Sydney Airport Holdings Pty Hits New 52-Week Low at $4.37
