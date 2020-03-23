MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.27

MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.27 ($0.90) and last traded at A$1.27 ($0.90), with a volume of 1774073 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.69 ($1.20).

The stock’s 50 day moving average is A$1.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.04.

The company also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a yield of 0.43%.

About MCP Master Income Trust (ASX:MXT)

Mcp Master Income Trust is based in Australia.

