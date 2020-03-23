Reliance Worldwide (ASX:RWC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1.94

Reliance Worldwide Co. Ltd (ASX:RWC) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$1.94 ($1.38) and last traded at A$1.72 ($1.22), with a volume of 4964432 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$1.98 ($1.40).

The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$3.75 and its 200-day moving average price is A$3.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54.

The business also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 10th. This is an increase from Reliance Worldwide’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. Reliance Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 67.11%.

Reliance Worldwide Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies water flow and control systems, and plumbing solutions for domestic, commercial, and industrial applications. It primarily offers push-fit plumbing fittings under the SharkBite name; water control valves, including thermostatic mixing valves, combination non-return and isolating valves, pressure and temperature relief valves, and expansion control valves under the RMC brand; water safety valves under the Cash Acme name; and water control devices under the Reliance Water Controls name.

