Wam Leaders (ASX:WLE) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.90

Wam Leaders Ltd (ASX:WLE)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$0.90 ($0.64) and last traded at A$0.79 ($0.56), with a volume of 4110067 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$0.91 ($0.65).

The business’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.18 and its 200-day moving average price is A$1.20.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 28th will be issued a $0.033 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from Wam Leaders’s previous Interim dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 15th.

In related news, insider Geoffrey(Geoff) Wilson bought 141,620 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.28 ($0.91) per share, with a total value of A$181,415.22 ($128,663.28). Insiders purchased 262,743 shares of company stock worth $335,999 over the last ninety days.

About Wam Leaders (ASX:WLE)

WAM Leaders Limited is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Wilson Asset Management (International) Pty Limited. The fund is co-managed by MAM Pty Limited. It invests into public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

