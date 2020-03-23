Coronado Global Resources (ASX:CRN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $1.14

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Coronado Global Resources Inc (ASX:CRN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.14 ($0.81) and last traded at A$0.99 ($0.70), with a volume of 588971 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.17 ($0.83).

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is A$1.74 and its 200 day moving average price is A$2.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $956.91 million and a PE ratio of 3.13.

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.026 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th.

In related news, insider Garold Spindler purchased 900,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$1.02 ($0.72) per share, for a total transaction of A$914,400.00 ($648,510.64).

Coronado Global Resources Company Profile (ASX:CRN)

Coronado Global Resources Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and exports metallurgical coal. The company operates through four segments: Curragh, Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier. It owns a portfolio of operating mines and development projects, including the Curragh mine complex located in the Bowen Basin of Queensland, Australia; and the Buchanan, Logan, and Greenbrier mine complexes located in the Central Appalachian region in Virginia and West Virginia, the United States.

