Service Stream (ASX:SSM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.54

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.54 ($1.09) and last traded at A$1.63 ($1.15), with a volume of 3183266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.84 ($1.30).
The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Stream’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.
Service Stream Company Profile (ASX:SSM)
Service Stream Limited accesses, designs, builds, installs, and maintains networks in Australia. It operates through Fixed Communications, Network Construction, and Energy & Water segments. The Fixed Communications segment offers a range of operations and maintenance, and other works services, including customer connections and service assurance, as well as asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation to the owners of fixed-line telecommunication networks.
