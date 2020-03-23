Service Stream (ASX:SSM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.54

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.54 ($1.09) and last traded at A$1.63 ($1.15), with a volume of 3183266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.84 ($1.30).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Stream’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, insider Deborah Page bought 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.99 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,011.00 ($17,738.30). Also, insider Leigh Mackender bought 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,987.50 ($35,452.13). Insiders purchased 85,850 shares of company stock worth $192,999 over the last 90 days.

Service Stream Company Profile

Service Stream Limited accesses, designs, builds, installs, and maintains networks in Australia. It operates through Fixed Communications, Network Construction, and Energy & Water segments. The Fixed Communications segment offers a range of operations and maintenance, and other works services, including customer connections and service assurance, as well as asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation to the owners of fixed-line telecommunication networks.

