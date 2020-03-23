Service Stream (ASX:SSM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $1.54

Service Stream Limited (ASX:SSM) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$1.54 ($1.09) and last traded at A$1.63 ($1.15), with a volume of 3183266 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$1.84 ($1.30).

The company’s fifty day moving average is A$2.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is A$2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $662.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a Interim dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th were issued a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Service Stream’s previous Interim dividend of $0.04. This represents a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 4th. Service Stream’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, insider Deborah Page bought 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$1.99 ($1.41) per share, for a total transaction of A$25,011.00 ($17,738.30). Also, insider Leigh Mackender bought 23,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.15 ($1.52) per share, for a total transaction of A$49,987.50 ($35,452.13). Insiders purchased 85,850 shares of company stock worth $192,999 over the last 90 days.

Service Stream Company Profile (ASX:SSM)

Service Stream Limited accesses, designs, builds, installs, and maintains networks in Australia. It operates through Fixed Communications, Network Construction, and Energy & Water segments. The Fixed Communications segment offers a range of operations and maintenance, and other works services, including customer connections and service assurance, as well as asset remediation, augmentation, and relocation to the owners of fixed-line telecommunication networks.

