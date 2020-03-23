Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:CIN) Hits New 52-Week Low at $18.80

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Shares of Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:CIN) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$18.80 ($13.33) and last traded at A$19.00 ($13.48), with a volume of 4572 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$20.60 ($14.61).

The firm has a market capitalization of $545.38 million and a PE ratio of 11.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of A$29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of A$31.08. The company has a current ratio of 54.69, a quick ratio of 54.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

The firm also recently announced a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.01%.

In other news, insider Alan Rydge 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th.

About Carlton Investments Limited Fully Paid Ord. Shrs (ASX:CIN)

Carlton Investments Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client-focused equity portfolios. It invests in the public equity markets of Australia through its subsidiaries. Carlton Investments Limited was founded in 1928 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

