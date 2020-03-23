Australian United Investment (ASX:AUI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $6.96

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Australian United Investment Company Ltd (ASX:AUI) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as A$6.96 ($4.94) and last traded at A$6.50 ($4.61), with a volume of 38637 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at A$7.00 ($4.96).

The stock has a market cap of $809.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is A$9.37 and its 200-day moving average price is A$9.57.

The company also recently declared a Interim dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.65%. Australian United Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 80.54%.

In other news, insider Charles Goode purchased 22,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of A$9.71 ($6.89) per share, for a total transaction of A$217,778.17 ($154,452.60).

Australian United Investment Company Profile (ASX:AUI)

