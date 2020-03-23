DA Davidson Comments on SB One Bancorp’s FY2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBBX)

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SB One Bancorp in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. DA Davidson analyst D. Bishop now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.52. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

SB One Bancorp (NASDAQ:SBBX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. SB One Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 23.32%. The firm had revenue of $18.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.10 million.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SBBX. Boenning Scattergood cut SB One Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut SB One Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded SB One Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. SB One Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of SBBX opened at $13.03 on Monday. SB One Bancorp has a 52-week low of $10.96 and a 52-week high of $25.24. The company has a market capitalization of $127.11 million, a PE ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th were paid a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. SB One Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 15.18%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBBX. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SB One Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $457,000. EJF Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 271,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,758,000 after buying an additional 19,724 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 155,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in shares of SB One Bancorp by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 28,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 8,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of SB One Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $145,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.84% of the company’s stock.

About SB One Bancorp

SB One Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for SB One Bank that provides commercial banking and related financial services to individual, business, and government customers. It operates in two segments, Banking and Financial Services, and Insurance Services. The company's deposit products include personal and business checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as time and demand deposits.

