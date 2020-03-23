Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Servicemaster Global Holdings Inc (NYSE:SERV) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Servicemaster Global in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Cortellacci now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $0.92 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.97. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Servicemaster Global’s FY2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SERV. Bank of America reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective (down from $36.00) on shares of Servicemaster Global in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Servicemaster Global from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Servicemaster Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Servicemaster Global has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.22.

Shares of SERV opened at $24.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. Servicemaster Global has a 1 year low of $17.63 and a 1 year high of $58.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Servicemaster Global (NYSE:SERV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $507.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.42 million. Servicemaster Global had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 6.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Servicemaster Global by 2,014.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,205 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Bank of Hawaii bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC bought a new position in Servicemaster Global in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000.

In related news, CEO Naren K. Gursahaney purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.32 per share, for a total transaction of $171,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $546,786.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Mark E. Tomkins purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $33.66 per share, for a total transaction of $33,660.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,936.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 9,000 shares of company stock worth $305,260 in the last 90 days. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Servicemaster Global

ServiceMaster Global Holdings, Inc provides services to residential and commercial customers in the termite, pest control, cleaning, and restoration markets in all 50 states and the District of Columbia. The company operates through two segments, Terminix and ServiceMaster Brands. The Terminix segment offers termite and pest control services, including termite remediation, annual termite inspection, and prevention treatments with damage claim guarantees, periodic pest control services, insulation services, mosquito control, crawlspace encapsulation, and wildlife exclusion.

