Sealink Travel Group (ASX:SLK) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $2.68

Sealink Travel Group Ltd (ASX:SLK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as A$2.68 ($1.90) and last traded at A$2.57 ($1.82), with a volume of 579884 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at A$2.74 ($1.94).

The company has a fifty day moving average of A$4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$4.44. The company has a market cap of $561.29 million and a PE ratio of 16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.36, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently declared a Interim dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a yield of 1.35%. Sealink Travel Group’s payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

SeaLink Travel Group Limited operates as a tourism and transport company in Australia. The company operates through Kangaroo Island SeaLink, Captain Cook Cruises, and SeaLink Queensland segments. It provides cruises, ferry, and charter services on Sydney Harbour, Swan River and on the Murray River; passenger, vehicle, and freight ferry services between Kangaroo Island and the South Australian mainland; and resort accommodation, restaurants, touring, and ferry services on Fraser Island, Queensland.

