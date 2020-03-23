Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Chardan Capital

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research note issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $20.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 90.48% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Adverum Biotechnologies from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, March 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on Adverum Biotechnologies from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Adverum Biotechnologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adverum Biotechnologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

NASDAQ ADVM opened at $10.50 on Monday. Adverum Biotechnologies has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 9.44, a current ratio of 9.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market cap of $745.82 million, a PE ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 2.24.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.29). Research analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Mehdi Gasmi sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.07, for a total transaction of $150,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 321,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,843,769.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in Adverum Biotechnologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,817 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $90,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the third quarter worth about $98,000. 93.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, engages in developing gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its pipeline of product candidates includes ADVM-022, an adeno- associated virus (AAV). 7m8-aflibercept for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration; ADVM-043, an investigational gene therapy candidate for the treatment of alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency; and ADVM-053, a preclinical gene therapy product candidate for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

