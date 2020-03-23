-$0.01 Earnings Per Share Expected for Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Secureworks Corp (NASDAQ:SCWX) to post ($0.01) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Secureworks’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.00. Secureworks reported earnings per share of $0.02 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Friday, March 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Secureworks will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.04) to ($0.02). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to $0.12. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Secureworks.

Get Secureworks alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SCWX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Secureworks in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Secureworks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Secureworks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Secureworks during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Secureworks by 95.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,998 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,461 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 4th quarter worth $105,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Secureworks by 46.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,135 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,197 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Secureworks during the 4th quarter worth $224,000. Institutional investors own 9.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Secureworks stock opened at $10.00 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.72. Secureworks has a 12-month low of $5.29 and a 12-month high of $20.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $835.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Secureworks Company Profile

SecureWorks Corp., a cybersecurity company, provides an integrated suite of intelligence-driven information security solutions focused on protecting organizations worldwide. The company's solutions include managed security, threat intelligence, security and risk consulting, and incident response.

Featured Story: Tariff

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Secureworks (SCWX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Secureworks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Secureworks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.