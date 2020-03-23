Brokerages Anticipate Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) to Post $0.23 EPS

Equities analysts expect Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA ADR (NYSE:TGS) to post earnings per share of $0.23 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Transportadora de Gas del Sur’s earnings. Transportadora de Gas del Sur posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 47.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Transportadora de Gas del Sur will report full year earnings of $0.29 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.59 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Transportadora de Gas del Sur.

Get Transportadora de Gas del Sur alerts:

Transportadora de Gas del Sur (NYSE:TGS) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The energy company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $216.65 million during the quarter. Transportadora de Gas del Sur had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 26.21%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TGS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine upgraded Transportadora de Gas del Sur from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

Shares of TGS opened at $4.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.76 and a 200-day moving average of $6.85. The company has a market cap of $627.34 million, a PE ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.72. Transportadora de Gas del Sur has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $16.69.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Transportadora de Gas del Sur in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,793,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Transportadora de Gas del Sur during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. VR Advisory Services Ltd boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. VR Advisory Services Ltd now owns 627,864 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,502,000 after purchasing an additional 23,269 shares during the last quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 55.2% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 1,874,729 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $13,441,000 after purchasing an additional 666,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Transportadora de Gas del Sur by 43.8% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 242,177 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,736,000 after purchasing an additional 73,791 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.71% of the company’s stock.

About Transportadora de Gas del Sur

Transportadora de Gas del Sur SA provides natural gas transportation and distribution services in Argentina. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Transportation, Liquids Production and Commercialization, Other Services, and Telecommunications. The Natural Gas Transportation segment transports natural gas through 5,706 miles of pipeline system to distribution companies, power plants, and industrial customers.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Transportadora de Gas del Sur (TGS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transportadora de Gas del Sur and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.