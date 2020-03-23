Zacks: Analysts Expect American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that American Renal Associates Holdings Inc (NYSE:ARA) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.29) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for American Renal Associates’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.39) and the highest is ($0.19). The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, June 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Renal Associates will report full-year earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.28). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Renal Associates.

American Renal Associates (NYSE:ARA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.32. American Renal Associates had a negative net margin of 2.54% and a positive return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $206.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.42 million.

ARA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Renal Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of American Renal Associates in a report on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of American Renal Associates from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter worth $122,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 9,909 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter worth $115,000. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Renal Associates in the fourth quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Renal Associates by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,036,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,751,000 after buying an additional 91,725 shares during the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:ARA opened at $7.68 on Monday. American Renal Associates has a 52 week low of $5.48 and a 52 week high of $13.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $273.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54 and a beta of 2.02.

American Renal Associates Company Profile

American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc operates as a dialysis services provider in the United States. It operates dialysis clinics focusing on joint venture partnerships with physicians. The company offers kidney dialysis services to patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease.

