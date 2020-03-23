Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.31% from the company’s current price.

SLDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura lifted their target price on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.

Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $125.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.24. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $13.58.

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.04). On average, research analysts expect that Solid Biosciences will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1,305.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.

Solid Biosciences Company Profile

Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.

