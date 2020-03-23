Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)

Solid Biosciences (NASDAQ:SLDB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Chardan Capital in a research report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $5.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 95.31% from the company’s current price.
SLDB has been the topic of several other research reports. Nomura lifted their target price on Solid Biosciences from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Solid Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Solid Biosciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.63.
Shares of Solid Biosciences stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.72 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The company has a market capitalization of $125.77 million, a P/E ratio of -0.87 and a beta of 1.24. Solid Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.96 and a 1-year high of $13.58.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SLDB. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 1,305.1% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,398 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares during the period. Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Solid Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at $78,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Solid Biosciences by 79.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 25,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 43.25% of the company’s stock.
Solid Biosciences Company Profile
Solid Biosciences Inc, a life science company, engages in identifying and developing therapies for duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is SGT-001, an adeno-associated viral vector-mediated gene transfer, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial to restore functional dystrophin protein expression in patients' muscles.
