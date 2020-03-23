Nestle’s (NSRGF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Kepler Capital Markets

Nestle (OTCMKTS:NSRGF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Shares of Nestle stock opened at $96.45 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $106.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $106.94. Nestle has a 52 week low of $84.20 and a 52 week high of $114.93.

Get Nestle alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nestle stock. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nestle SA (OTCMKTS:NSRGF) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

Featured Article: Black Swan

Receive News & Ratings for Nestle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nestle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.