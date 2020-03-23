QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Earns “Hold” Rating from Wells Fargo & Co

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) in a report published on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on QEP. Raymond James downgraded shares of QEP Resources to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Siebert Williams Shank downgraded shares of QEP Resources from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of QEP Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. QEP Resources presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.23.

Shares of NYSE:QEP opened at $0.41 on Thursday. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $0.38 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.08 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $109.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.32.

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18). QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $321.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $329.18 million. Equities research analysts predict that QEP Resources will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 19.64%.

In other news, Director David A. Trice acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, with a total value of $105,500.00. Also, CEO Timothy J. Cutt acquired 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.19 per share, for a total transaction of $51,167.16. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,141 shares in the company, valued at $552,188.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 96,864 shares of company stock worth $207,427 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in QEP Resources by 439.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 14,394 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in QEP Resources by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,950,178 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,776,000 after acquiring an additional 143,048 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in QEP Resources by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 727,763 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,275,000 after acquiring an additional 284,700 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in QEP Resources by 89.0% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 767,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,839,000 after acquiring an additional 361,255 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in QEP Resources by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 222,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares during the period. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About QEP Resources

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

