Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Equities research analysts predict that Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SYBT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.53 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Stock Yards Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.48 and the highest is $0.57. Stock Yards Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.68 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stock Yards Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.34 to $2.52. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Stock Yards Bancorp.

Stock Yards Bancorp (NASDAQ:SYBT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The bank reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.05. Stock Yards Bancorp had a net margin of 33.44% and a return on equity of 16.83%. The company had revenue of $45.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.21 million.

SYBT has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Stock Yards Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYBT. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Stock Yards Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 16,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $681,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 8,580 shares of the bank’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 57,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,342,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Stock Yards Bancorp by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 959 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.17% of the company’s stock.

Stock Yards Bancorp stock opened at $25.28 on Monday. Stock Yards Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $25.17 and a fifty-two week high of $42.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.44. The stock has a market cap of $638.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Stock Yards Bancorp’s payout ratio is 37.37%.

Stock Yards Bancorp Company Profile

Stock Yards Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Stock Yards Bank & Trust Company that provides commercial and personal banking services in Louisville, Indianapolis, and Cincinnati. Its deposit products include demand deposits, savings deposits, money market deposits, and time deposits.

