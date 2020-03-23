ValuEngine Lowers NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NPNYY stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. NIPPON YUSEN KA/S has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.42.

NIPPON YUSEN KA/S Company Profile

Nippon Yusen Kabushiki Kaisha provides ocean, land, and air transportation services worldwide. It operates through Global Logistics, Bulk Shipping, and Others segments. The company offers various logistics services, including liner trading services, such as container shipping, and terminal and stevedoring services for containerships, car carriers, and cruise ships; and air cargo transportation services.

