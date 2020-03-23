ValuEngine Lowers NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of NIPPON YUSEN KA/S (OTCMKTS:NPNYY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of NPNYY stock opened at $2.35 on Thursday. NIPPON YUSEN KA/S has a 52-week low of $1.95 and a 52-week high of $3.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.04 and a beta of 1.42.
NIPPON YUSEN KA/S Company Profile
