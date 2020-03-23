PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUYI opened at $5.32 on Friday. PUYI INC/ADR has a 12 month low of $4.11 and a 12 month high of $14.80. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.69.

Get PUYI INC/ADR alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in PUYI INC/ADR stock. Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 5,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Puyi Inc provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Featured Article: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for PUYI INC/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PUYI INC/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.