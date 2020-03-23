HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.29 Million

Analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) will announce sales of $163.29 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for HMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $162.90 million and the highest is $163.60 million. HMS posted sales of $147.95 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HMS will report full-year sales of $705.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $695.44 million to $709.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $751.81 million, with estimates ranging from $750.40 million to $754.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover HMS.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $163.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.77 million. HMS had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently commented on HMSY shares. BidaskClub raised HMS from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. ValuEngine cut HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on HMS from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of HMS in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. HMS currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.32.

Shares of NASDAQ HMSY opened at $23.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.92, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.31, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.81. HMS has a 52-week low of $18.19 and a 52-week high of $40.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HMSY. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in HMS by 36.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 24,292 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $842,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in HMS by 21.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 81,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 14,363 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in HMS during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in HMS during the third quarter valued at $1,127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in HMS during the third quarter valued at $238,000. 98.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

