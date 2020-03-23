FY2020 EPS Estimates for Thomson Reuters Corp Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:TRI)

Thomson Reuters Corp (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now anticipates that the business services provider will earn $1.97 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.00. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. Thomson Reuters had a net margin of 26.84% and a return on equity of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Thomson Reuters from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Thomson Reuters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Friday, February 7th. ValuEngine cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Thomson Reuters from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Thomson Reuters in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.79.

Shares of NYSE:TRI opened at $55.33 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $75.99 and its 200 day moving average is $71.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The company has a market capitalization of $28.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.53. Thomson Reuters has a fifty-two week low of $53.54 and a fifty-two week high of $82.50.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.287 dividend. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Thomson Reuters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.83%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Thomson Reuters by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,729 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Thomson Reuters during the fourth quarter valued at about $227,362,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 231,413 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,535,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 304,971 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,719,000 after buying an additional 36,646 shares during the period. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. increased its position in shares of Thomson Reuters by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 51,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after buying an additional 9,656 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and information-based tools to professionals worldwide. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics.

