Raymond James Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES)

Secure Energy Services Inc (TSE:SES) – Investment analysts at Raymond James cut their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Secure Energy Services in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.28) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.03. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.15 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Secure Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

SES has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$8.25 to C$6.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$5.50 to C$2.75 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$6.50 to C$4.25 in a report on Monday, March 16th. AltaCorp Capital cut their target price on Secure Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, CIBC lowered Secure Energy Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$6.50 to C$5.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.89.

SES opened at C$1.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $156.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.00. Secure Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$0.64 and a 1 year high of C$8.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$3.63 and a 200 day moving average price of C$4.58.

In other Secure Energy Services news, Director Rene Amirault acquired 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$3.76 per share, for a total transaction of C$225,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,498,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$5,626,642.20. Also, Director Daniel Steinke sold 49,133 shares of Secure Energy Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.36, for a total value of C$66,820.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 563,074 shares in the company, valued at C$765,780.64.

Secure Energy Services Inc provides integrated and specialized services to upstream oil and natural gas companies operating in the Western and the United States. The company's Processing, Recovery and Disposal division owns and operates midstream infrastructure that provides services, such as storing, shipping, clean oil terminalling, rail transloading, marketing of oil, treatment, oilfield waste processing, landfill disposal, and produced and waste water disposal, as well as the purchase and resale of oil.

