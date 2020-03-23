Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Redfin Corp (NASDAQ:RDFN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Redfin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.10.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Redfin from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Redfin to $30.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on Redfin from $31.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Bank of America raised their target price on Redfin from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Redfin in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Redfin presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDFN opened at $11.60 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Redfin has a 12-month low of $9.63 and a 12-month high of $32.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.01.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $233.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $217.17 million. Redfin had a negative return on equity of 25.14% and a negative net margin of 10.36%. Redfin’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in Redfin by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,001,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,158,000 after buying an additional 2,110,499 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Redfin by 464.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,952,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after buying an additional 1,606,594 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its position in Redfin by 396.6% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,705,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,055,000 after buying an additional 1,362,077 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Redfin by 824.3% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,191,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,072,000 after buying an additional 1,062,947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its position in Redfin by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 1,424,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,112,000 after buying an additional 660,713 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Adam Wiener sold 25,000 shares of Redfin stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $580,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 197,842 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,934.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christopher John Nielsen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.59, for a total value of $73,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,306 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $278,014.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,790,240. Corporate insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Redfin Corporation operates as a real estate brokerage company in the United States. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in purchase or sell their residential property. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells residential properties.

