Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Noodles & Co Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Noodles & Co in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.05 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Noodles & Co’s FY2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Noodles & Co (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $113.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.93 million. Noodles & Co had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 16.62%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Noodles & Co from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BidaskClub downgraded Noodles & Co from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Noodles & Co in a report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Noodles & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.69.

NDLS stock opened at $3.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $168.59 million, a P/E ratio of 128.00, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.16. Noodles & Co has a fifty-two week low of $3.60 and a fifty-two week high of $9.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDLS. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Noodles & Co by 149.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,724 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,427 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Noodles & Co by 57.0% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 28,554 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 10,363 shares during the period. Finally, PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Noodles & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Noodles & Company develops and operates fast-casual restaurants in the United States. It offers cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads, and appetizers. As of January 1, 2019, the company operated 394 company-owned and 65 franchised restaurants in 29 states, and the District of Columbia.

