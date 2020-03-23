KeyCorp Comments on Actuant Corporation’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:EPAC)

Actuant Corporation (NASDAQ:EPAC) – Analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Actuant in a report released on Thursday, March 19th. KeyCorp analyst J. Hammond now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.30.

Several other analysts have also commented on EPAC. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Actuant from $25.00 to $19.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Actuant from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Actuant from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Actuant in a report on Wednesday, March 18th.

Shares of EPAC opened at $15.91 on Monday. Actuant has a one year low of $13.28 and a one year high of $27.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.39.

Actuant (NASDAQ:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $133.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. Actuant’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at about $6,454,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,855,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at about $18,506,000. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Actuant during the fourth quarter valued at about $488,000.

In other Actuant news, CEO Randal W. Baker sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $375,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 216,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,412,476.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ricky T. Dillon sold 2,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total value of $50,752.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 47,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,377.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Actuant Company Profile

Actuant Corp. is a diversified industrial company, which engages in the designing, manufacturing, and distribution of a broad range of industrial products and systems to various end markets. It operates through the Industrial Tools and Services; and Engineered Components and Systems segments. The Industrial Tools and Services segment supplies both products and services to a broad array of end markets, including industrial, energy, mining and production automation markets.

