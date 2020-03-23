Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) Lowered by Analyst

Quotient Technology Inc (NYSE:QUOT) – Equities research analysts at William Blair decreased their Q3 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Quotient Technology in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.03). William Blair also issued estimates for Quotient Technology’s Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Quotient Technology (NYSE:QUOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $118.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.64 million. Quotient Technology had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a negative net margin of 8.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Quotient Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Quotient Technology in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.43.

Shares of QUOT opened at $5.76 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $539.71 million, a PE ratio of -14.05 and a beta of 0.32. Quotient Technology has a 12 month low of $4.55 and a 12 month high of $11.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $95,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Quotient Technology by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Quotient Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $124,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Quotient Technology by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 69.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Quotient Technology news, Director Andrew J. Gessow acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.80 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $162,866.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Connie L. Chen sold 9,032 shares of Quotient Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $79,481.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,246,481.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $175,050. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Quotient Technology Inc, a digital marketing company, provides technology and services that offers integrated digital promotions and media programs for consumer packaged goods (CPGs) brands and retailers. The company offers programs across its network, including its flagship consumer brand Coupons.com and retail partners' properties.

