Jefferies Financial Group Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $2.90 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.01. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Waste Connections’ FY2022 earnings at $3.43 EPS.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 earnings per share. Waste Connections’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WCN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Waste Connections from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $96.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Connections from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer upgraded Waste Connections from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Waste Connections from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Waste Connections presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.64.

WCN stock opened at $78.19 on Monday. Waste Connections has a fifty-two week low of $76.52 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $21.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.12.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.185 dividend. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 26th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

In related news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares in the company, valued at $716,090.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WCN. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Connections during the fourth quarter worth about $474,668,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,084,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $189,300,000 after purchasing an additional 475,761 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 47.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,286,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $116,821,000 after purchasing an additional 412,293 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 135.9% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 476,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,288,000 after purchasing an additional 274,649 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highstreet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Waste Connections by 86.2% during the fourth quarter. Highstreet Asset Management Inc. now owns 571,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,875,000 after purchasing an additional 264,397 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

About Waste Connections

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

