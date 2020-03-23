FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Strad Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SDY) Issued By Raymond James

Strad Energy Services Ltd (TSE:SDY) – Equities researchers at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 earnings estimates for Strad Energy Services in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.08. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $2.10 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Strad Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Separately, Cormark lowered their price target on Strad Energy Services from C$3.00 to C$2.39 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Shares of SDY stock opened at C$1.54 on Monday. Strad Energy Services has a 1 year low of C$1.05 and a 1 year high of C$2.36. The stock has a market cap of $83.87 million and a PE ratio of 81.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$1.90 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.05, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Strad Energy Services (TSE:SDY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$39.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$33.00 million.

Strad Energy Services Company Profile

Strad Energy Services Ltd. provides rental equipment and matting solutions to the oil and gas, pipeline, power transmission, and mining sectors in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Industrial Matting and Equipment Rentals. It offers tank farms, BBL tanks, BBL single wall horizontal tanks, agitator and flare tanks, floc and premix tanks, potable water storage sheds, EcoPond composites, shale bins, pipe racks and tubs, and containment systems; generators and heaters; and centrifuges, mobile centrifuge dewatering units, and linear motion drying shakers.

