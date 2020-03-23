STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STE) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($1.34) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

STEP Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:STE) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James reduced their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of STEP Energy Services in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.34) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.44). Raymond James also issued estimates for STEP Energy Services’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.71) EPS.

Recommended Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for STEP Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STEP Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

PUYI INC/ADR Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
PUYI INC/ADR Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub
Harsco vs. CRYO-CELL International Head-To-Head Survey
Harsco vs. CRYO-CELL International Head-To-Head Survey
Centogene & Laboratory Corp. of America Head to Head Analysis
Centogene & Laboratory Corp. of America Head to Head Analysis
HMS Holdings Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.29 Million
HMS Holdings Corp Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $163.29 Million
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Thomson Reuters Corp Decreased by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Thomson Reuters Corp Decreased by Analyst
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for TOKUYAMA CORP/ADR Issued By Jefferies Financial Group


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report