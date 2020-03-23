Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Duerr (ETR:DUE) a €25.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €25.00 ($29.07) price target on Duerr (ETR:DUE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

DUE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Warburg Research set a €32.00 ($37.21) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €42.00 ($48.84) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. HSBC set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Duerr in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €34.00 ($39.53) price objective on Duerr and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €30.38 ($35.33).

Shares of Duerr stock opened at €17.65 ($20.52) on Friday. Duerr has a one year low of €16.45 ($19.13) and a one year high of €42.26 ($49.14). The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 9.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €25.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of €26.90.

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and upgrades turnkey paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

