FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Toshiba Corp (OTCMKTS:TOSYY) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Toshiba in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.25) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($1.08). Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Toshiba’s FY2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS.

Get Toshiba alerts:

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TOSYY. Citigroup upgraded shares of Toshiba from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Toshiba from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

TOSYY opened at $9.37 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.09. Toshiba has a 1-year low of $9.06 and a 1-year high of $18.11. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.06 and a beta of 0.91.

About Toshiba

Toshiba Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets electronic and electrical products and systems worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy Systems & Solutions, Infrastructure Systems & Solutions, Retail & Printing Solutions, Storage & Electronic Devices Solutions, Industrial ICT Solutions, and Others.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Toshiba Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toshiba and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.