Global Blood Therapeutics Inc to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of ($1.52) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:GBT)

Global Blood Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GBT) – Oppenheimer reduced their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Breidenbach now anticipates that the company will earn ($1.52) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($1.44). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Global Blood Therapeutics’ Q4 2020 earnings at ($1.52) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($5.95) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($4.47) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.40 EPS.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($1.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by ($0.49). The firm had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.51 million.

GBT has been the topic of several other reports. BidaskClub downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $58.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. SunTrust Banks downgraded Global Blood Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Nomura boosted their price objective on Global Blood Therapeutics from $109.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.43.

Shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $45.06 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.73. Global Blood Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $39.95 and a 52 week high of $87.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.93 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a quick ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 8.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

In other Global Blood Therapeutics news, insider Joshua Lehrer-Graiwer sold 1,138 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $74,311.40. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $169,453.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Willie L. Jr. Brown acquired 10,000 shares of Global Blood Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.37 per share, for a total transaction of $523,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,645,884.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 53,885 shares of company stock worth $4,244,155 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 32.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,712,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,635,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,164 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,998,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,382,000 after acquiring an additional 549,524 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 8.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,371,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,064,000 after acquiring an additional 181,054 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 821,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,288,000 after acquiring an additional 24,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Global Blood Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $34,343,000. 97.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Blood Therapeutics Company Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and delivery of treatments for underserved patient communities. It is developing its lead product candidate, voxelotor, an oral, once-daily therapy for sickle cell disease (SCD). The company is evaluating voxelotor in SCD in a Phase III clinical trial in adult and adolescent patients with SCD.

