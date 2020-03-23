Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share, Raymond James Forecasts

Trican Well Service Ltd (TSE:TCW) – Analysts at Raymond James decreased their FY2020 EPS estimates for Trican Well Service in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Raymond James analyst A. Bradford now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.30) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.20). Raymond James has a “Market Perform” rating and a $0.65 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Trican Well Service’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS.

Get Trican Well Service alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TCW. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.30 to C$1.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.75 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded Trican Well Service from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from C$1.60 to C$1.25 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Evercore lowered their price objective on Trican Well Service from C$1.40 to C$1.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Trican Well Service from C$1.25 to C$0.90 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$1.06.

Shares of TSE:TCW opened at C$0.49 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $130.32 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.87. Trican Well Service has a 52 week low of C$0.44 and a 52 week high of C$1.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.97.

Trican Well Service (TSE:TCW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported C($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$163.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$152.73 million.

In other news, Director Gilbert Allen Brooks purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.52 per share, with a total value of C$25,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$52,075.60.

Trican Well Service Company Profile

Trican Well Service Ltd., an oilfield services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. It offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, gas migration prevention, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

Featured Article: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Trican Well Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trican Well Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.