FY2020 EPS Estimates for WPX Energy Inc Reduced by Capital One Financial (NYSE:WPX)

WPX Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of WPX Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.56. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for WPX Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.85) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on WPX. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Raymond James cut shares of WPX Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $17.50 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.91.

Shares of WPX opened at $2.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.66. WPX Energy has a 1-year low of $1.94 and a 1-year high of $15.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.39.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.02). WPX Energy had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 11.17%. The business had revenue of $443.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $639.95 million.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 456.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 867,959 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $9,192,000 after acquiring an additional 711,859 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of WPX Energy by 27,573.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 747,188 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,912,000 after acquiring an additional 744,488 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $1,233,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of WPX Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $2,778,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.28% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Robert Herdman acquired 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.37 per share, with a total value of $117,950.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 52,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,959.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Clay M. Gaspar acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.81 per share, with a total value of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 926,621 shares in the company, valued at $3,530,426.01. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $240,325 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy Company Profile

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. The company operates 657 wells and owns interests in 808 wells covering an area of approximately 130,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas and New Mexico; and operates 323 wells and owns interests in 87 wells that covers an area of approximately 85,087 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

