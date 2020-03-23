Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Issued By SunTrust Banks

TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks lowered their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for TransDigm Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 18th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $4.32 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $5.30. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for TransDigm Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $17.02 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $18.43 EPS.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $589.13 to $693.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $610.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group boosted their target price on TransDigm Group from $645.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cowen lowered their target price on TransDigm Group from $655.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $591.77.

NYSE:TDG opened at $302.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.07. TransDigm Group has a 1-year low of $200.06 and a 1-year high of $673.51. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $560.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.36.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.80. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. TransDigm Group had a negative return on equity of 45.77% and a net margin of 13.87%. TransDigm Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share.

In other news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $639.84, for a total transaction of $5,333,066.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,538,664.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director William Dries purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $425.31 per share, with a total value of $425,310.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $985,017.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 69,584 shares of company stock valued at $40,631,651. 7.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 506 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in TransDigm Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 620,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $347,292,000 after purchasing an additional 90,804 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $227,348,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Institutional investors own 99.20% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Recommended Story: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.