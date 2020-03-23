Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) Issued By B. Riley

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) – Research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Thursday, March 19th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2020 earnings at $0.02 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet lowered Cumberland Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Shares of CPIX stock opened at $3.60 on Monday. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.45 and a 52-week high of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.66 million, a P/E ratio of -15.65 and a beta of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPIX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $13.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.34 million. Cumberland Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 7.45%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Cumberland Pharmaceuticals stock. Ariel Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPIX) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,010,220 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,901 shares during the quarter. Ariel Investments LLC owned about 6.65% of Cumberland Pharmaceuticals worth $5,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.97% of the company’s stock.



Cumberland Pharmaceuticals Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of prescription products for hospital acute care, gastroenterology, and oncology markets in the United States and internationally. It offers Acetadote, an injection for the treatment of acetaminophen poisoning; Caldolor, an injection for the treatment of pain and fever; Kristalose, a prescription laxative, for the treatment of chronic and acute constipation; Omeclamox-Pak for the treatment of Helicobacter pylori infection and duodenal ulcer disease; Vaprisol injection for treating hyponatremia; Ethyol injection for the reduction of xerostomia; Totect injection, for emergency oncology intervention, to treat the toxic effects of anthracycline chemotherapy; and Vibativ injection, for the treatment of certain serious bacterial infections.

