Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casella Waste Systems’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.39 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.47 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on CWST. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upped their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Casella Waste Systems has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $40.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a PE ratio of 61.58 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.20. Casella Waste Systems has a twelve month low of $32.07 and a twelve month high of $56.14.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 39.38%. The business had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 28,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, VP David L. Schmitt sold 2,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total value of $139,256.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,099.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Christopher Heald sold 2,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.19, for a total transaction of $131,337.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 80,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,960,434.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

