Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share (NYSE:DLB)

Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Dolby Laboratories in a research note issued on Wednesday, March 18th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the electronics maker will earn $0.84 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.00. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Dolby Laboratories’ FY2020 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.00 EPS.

DLB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded Dolby Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Dolby Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Dolby Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.25.

DLB stock opened at $49.46 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $66.32. Dolby Laboratories has a 52 week low of $44.68 and a 52 week high of $73.20.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $291.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.81 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 16.71% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS.

In other news, Director Avadis Tevanian sold 1,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $140,819.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Giles Baker sold 43,160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.80, for a total value of $2,969,408.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 199,016 shares of company stock valued at $14,160,950. Insiders own 38.17% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,623,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 26.9% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,762,765 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $113,945,000 after acquiring an additional 374,081 shares during the last quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in Dolby Laboratories by 163.7% in the fourth quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 525,531 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,156,000 after acquiring an additional 326,236 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dolby Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,640,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 853,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,739,000 after buying an additional 216,538 shares in the last quarter. 58.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, at home, at work, and on mobile devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for TVs, set-top boxes (STBs), personal computers (PCs), gaming consoles, mobile devices, and digital radio; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in media devices; Dolby AC-4, an audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for home theaters, cinemas, device speakers, mobile devices, and headphones.

