Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Cut by Analyst

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Fastenal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.38. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fastenal’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Get Fastenal alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Buckingham Research upped their target price on Fastenal from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Robert W. Baird raised Fastenal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Fastenal from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Co raised Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fastenal from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $28.74 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fastenal has a twelve month low of $28.38 and a twelve month high of $39.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $35.82 and its 200-day moving average is $35.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. Fastenal had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 14.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Fastenal by 72.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI grew its stake in Fastenal by 265.3% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. bought a new position in Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Fastenal by 120.7% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Fastenal in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $286,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 207,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,914,658. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael J. Ancius purchased 740 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.94 per share, with a total value of $25,855.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 18,945 shares of company stock valued at $672,514 over the last three months. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.46%.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and other industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, such as bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fastenal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fastenal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.