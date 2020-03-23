Critical Survey: Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) versus Square (NASDAQ:SQ)

Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) and Square (NYSE:SQ) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

10.9% of Opera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.5% of Square shares are owned by institutional investors. 21.8% of Square shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Opera and Square, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Opera 0 0 3 0 3.00 Square 2 14 18 0 2.47

Opera presently has a consensus price target of $16.67, suggesting a potential upside of 224.89%. Square has a consensus price target of $72.42, suggesting a potential upside of 90.12%. Given Opera’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Opera is more favorable than Square.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Opera and Square’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Opera $334.86 million 1.68 $57.90 million $0.55 9.33 Square $4.71 billion 3.52 $375.45 million $0.17 224.06

Square has higher revenue and earnings than Opera. Opera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Square, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Opera and Square’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Opera 17.51% 7.55% 6.76% Square 7.97% 6.57% 1.97%

Risk & Volatility

Opera has a beta of 1.33, meaning that its stock price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Square has a beta of 2.71, meaning that its stock price is 171% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Square beats Opera on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Opera Company Profile

Opera Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides mobile and PC web browsers in Ireland, Russia, and internationally. It offers mobile browser products under the Opera Mini, Opera for Android, and Opera Touch names; PC browser under the Opera for Computers name; Opera News, a personalized news aggregation app; and Okash, a microfinance app. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Oslo, Norway.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc. provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions. The company also provides Square Point of Sale software; Cash App, which provides access to the financial system, allowing customers to electronically send, store, and spend money; Caviar, a food ordering platform for restaurants to offer food ordering, pickup and delivery, to their customers; and Square Capital that facilitates loans to sellers based on real-time payment and point-of-sale data. Square, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

