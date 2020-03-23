Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and ChineseInvestors.com (NYSE:CIIX) Head-To-Head Review

Youdao (NYSE:DAO) and ChineseInvestors.com (OTCMKTS:CIIX) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

1.7% of Youdao shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a summary of current ratings for Youdao and ChineseInvestors.com, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Youdao 1 0 3 0 2.50 ChineseInvestors.com 0 0 0 0 N/A

Youdao currently has a consensus target price of $23.40, suggesting a potential upside of 38.13%. Given Youdao’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Youdao is more favorable than ChineseInvestors.com.

Profitability

This table compares Youdao and ChineseInvestors.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youdao N/A N/A N/A ChineseInvestors.com -156.46% N/A -271.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Youdao and ChineseInvestors.com’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youdao $188.82 million 10.03 -$87.04 million N/A N/A ChineseInvestors.com $6.48 million 1.01 -$10.19 million N/A N/A

ChineseInvestors.com has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Youdao.

Summary

Youdao beats ChineseInvestors.com on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Youdao Company Profile

Youdao, Inc., an Internet technology company, provides online services in content, community, communication, and commerce in China. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which covers topics and targets people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications. Its learning services and products primarily include online courses, fee-based premium services, and others, as well as online marketing services. The company also provides sales of smart devices and solutions, and technical supporting to the VIE; consulting services; and online learning services, as well as online marketing services. Youdao, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

ChineseInvestors.com Company Profile

Chineseinvestors.com, Inc. provides Web-based real-time financial information in Chinese language for the Chinese population in the United States and internationally. The company offers various subscription services, including real-time market commentary and analysis in the Chinese language. The company also provides advisory services on the U.S. capital markets, the U.S. legal system, and the U.S. Securities markets; Website-based advertising services; price chart and news updated on stocks, Website research tools; and additional education services, such as courses offering basic knowledge and practical trading skills. In addition, it offers Website content comprising stock quotes, trading volumes, and pricing indicators for listed companies in the United States. Further, the company sells hemp oil, soft gels, and gummies through its Website, ChineseHempOil.com and Chinese Wellness Center. It provides in person and online courses on crypto currency investment and trading. The company offers its services through its Websites, as well as through customer support personnel at its telemarketing and customer service center. The company was founded in 1997 and is based in San Gabriel, California.

