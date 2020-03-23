Reviewing Futu (NASDAQ:FHL) & Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR)

Futu (NASDAQ:FHL) and Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, dividends, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Get Futu alerts:

2.5% of Futu shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.7% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of Interactive Brokers Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Futu and Interactive Brokers Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Futu N/A N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group 6.24% 2.12% 0.24%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Futu and Interactive Brokers Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Futu N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Interactive Brokers Group $2.58 billion 6.10 $161.00 million $2.27 16.70

Interactive Brokers Group has higher revenue and earnings than Futu.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Futu and Interactive Brokers Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Futu 0 2 0 0 2.00 Interactive Brokers Group 1 0 1 0 2.00

Futu presently has a consensus price target of $17.62, suggesting a potential upside of 103.23%. Interactive Brokers Group has a consensus price target of $50.00, suggesting a potential upside of 31.93%. Given Futu’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Futu is more favorable than Interactive Brokers Group.

Summary

Interactive Brokers Group beats Futu on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Futu Company Profile

Futu Holdings Limited operates digitized brokerage platform in Hong Kong, China, Japan, the United States, and internationally. Its platform offers investing services, including trade execution and margin financing which allows to trade securities, such as stocks, warrants, options and exchange-traded funds, or ETFs, across different markets; market data and information; and securities lending services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Sheung Wan, Hong Kong.

Interactive Brokers Group Company Profile

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. operates as an automated electronic broker in approximately 120 electronic exchanges and market centers worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, and mutual funds. The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors. It offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services. The company provides electronic execution and clearing services. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Greenwich, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.