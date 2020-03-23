Critical Survey: Rattler Midstream (RTLR) and Its Rivals

Rattler Midstream (NASDAQ: RTLR) is one of 35 public companies in the “Natural gas transmission” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Rattler Midstream to similar companies based on the strength of its profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Rattler Midstream and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rattler Midstream 0 6 10 0 2.63 Rattler Midstream Competitors 553 2087 2524 99 2.41

Rattler Midstream presently has a consensus target price of $19.86, suggesting a potential upside of 375.05%. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies have a potential upside of 143.03%. Given Rattler Midstream’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Rattler Midstream is more favorable than its competitors.

Dividends

Rattler Midstream pays an annual dividend of $1.16 per share and has a dividend yield of 27.8%. Rattler Midstream pays out 181.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Natural gas transmission” companies pay a dividend yield of 14.8% and pay out 124.9% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Rattler Midstream and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Rattler Midstream $447.67 million $94.80 million 6.53 Rattler Midstream Competitors $6.63 billion $652.55 million 14.25

Rattler Midstream’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Rattler Midstream. Rattler Midstream is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Rattler Midstream and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rattler Midstream N/A N/A N/A Rattler Midstream Competitors 9.43% 11.03% 4.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

28.7% of Rattler Midstream shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of shares of all “Natural gas transmission” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Rattler Midstream competitors beat Rattler Midstream on 10 of the 14 factors compared.

