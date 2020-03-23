BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) & Prourocare Medical (NASDAQ:PUMD) Head to Head Analysis

BeyondAirInc . (NASDAQ:XAIR) and Prourocare Medical (OTCMKTS:PUMD) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get BeyondAirInc . alerts:

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and Prourocare Medical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BeyondAirInc . $7.72 million 12.71 -$6.56 million ($0.84) -7.98 Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Prourocare Medical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than BeyondAirInc ..

Insider and Institutional Ownership

12.8% of BeyondAirInc . shares are held by institutional investors. 18.1% of BeyondAirInc . shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 29.3% of Prourocare Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BeyondAirInc . and Prourocare Medical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BeyondAirInc . 0 0 1 0 3.00 Prourocare Medical 0 0 0 0 N/A

BeyondAirInc . presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.33%. Given BeyondAirInc .’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe BeyondAirInc . is more favorable than Prourocare Medical.

Risk and Volatility

BeyondAirInc . has a beta of -0.88, meaning that its stock price is 188% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Prourocare Medical has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its stock price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares BeyondAirInc . and Prourocare Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BeyondAirInc . -203.22% -176.57% -102.97% Prourocare Medical N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Prourocare Medical beats BeyondAirInc . on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About BeyondAirInc .

Beyond Air, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory tract infections and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was formerly known as AIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Air, Inc. in June 2019. The company is based in Garden City, New York.

About Prourocare Medical

ProUroCare Medical Inc. engages in developing products for the detection and characterization of male urological prostate disease. It offers the ProUroScan System, a prostate imaging system that aids the physician in documenting abnormalities in the prostate that have been previously detected by a digital rectal exam. The company has licensing, development, and commercialization agreements with Artann Laboratories Inc. for its ProUroScan System. ProUroCare Medical Inc. was founded in 1999 and is based in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for BeyondAirInc . Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeyondAirInc . and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.