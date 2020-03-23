Head-To-Head Review: CooTek (Cayman) (CTK) versus The Competition

Posted by on Mar 23rd, 2020

Share on StockTwits

CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE: CTK) is one of 77 publicly-traded companies in the “Data processing & preparation” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare CooTek (Cayman) to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.0% of CooTek (Cayman) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.6% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by institutional investors. 19.7% of shares of all “Data processing & preparation” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets
CooTek (Cayman) -20.71% -62.75% -36.19%
CooTek (Cayman) Competitors -20.38% -2,457.74% -6.68%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CooTek (Cayman) and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio
CooTek (Cayman) $177.88 million -$36.85 million -586.00
CooTek (Cayman) Competitors $1.26 billion $76.36 million -27.69

CooTek (Cayman)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman). CooTek (Cayman) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for CooTek (Cayman) and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score
CooTek (Cayman) 0 3 1 0 2.25
CooTek (Cayman) Competitors 730 2715 3752 200 2.46

CooTek (Cayman) presently has a consensus price target of $9.00, suggesting a potential upside of 53.58%. As a group, “Data processing & preparation” companies have a potential upside of 59.50%. Given CooTek (Cayman)’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe CooTek (Cayman) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman)’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, suggesting that their average share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

CooTek (Cayman) competitors beat CooTek (Cayman) on 12 of the 13 factors compared.

About CooTek (Cayman)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as an AI and big data-driven mobile Internet company. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages worldwide. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for CooTek (Cayman) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CooTek (Cayman) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stitch Fix Inc
William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Stitch Fix Inc
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for TransDigm Group Incorporated Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q3 2020 Earnings Forecast for TransDigm Group Incorporated Issued By SunTrust Banks
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc’s Q2 2020 Earnings
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By B. Riley
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, Inc. Issued By B. Riley
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Casella Waste Systems Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Q2 2020 Earnings Forecast for Casella Waste Systems Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group
Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share
Dolby Laboratories, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.84 Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report