Head-To-Head Review: EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT)

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) and Pacific Coast Oil Trust (NYSE:ROYT) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation and risk.

Risk and Volatility

EOG Resources has a beta of 1.49, indicating that its stock price is 49% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its stock price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for EOG Resources and Pacific Coast Oil Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EOG Resources 0 9 16 0 2.64 Pacific Coast Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

EOG Resources currently has a consensus target price of $82.70, suggesting a potential upside of 137.03%. Given EOG Resources’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe EOG Resources is more favorable than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares EOG Resources and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EOG Resources $17.38 billion 1.17 $2.73 billion $4.98 7.01 Pacific Coast Oil Trust $54.18 million 0.15 $12.62 million N/A N/A

EOG Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Coast Oil Trust.

Profitability

This table compares EOG Resources and Pacific Coast Oil Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EOG Resources 15.74% 13.89% 7.98% Pacific Coast Oil Trust 23.98% 6.20% 6.20%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.0% of EOG Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 4.6% of Pacific Coast Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.2% of EOG Resources shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

EOG Resources beats Pacific Coast Oil Trust on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada. As of December 31, 2018, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 2,928 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,532 million barrels (MMBbl) crude oil and condensate reserves; 614 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 4,687 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company. EOG Resources, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proved reserves of 19.0 million barrels of oil equivalent. Pacific Coast Oil Trust was founded in 2012 and is based in Houston, Texas.

