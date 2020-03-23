Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.90 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) to post $1.90 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.92 billion and the lowest is $1.90 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp posted sales of $2.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year sales of $7.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.56 billion to $7.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $7.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.59 billion to $7.93 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 EPS.

FITB has been the topic of several research reports. Odeon Capital Group initiated coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. ValuEngine cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group cut their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $12.91 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.06. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52-week low of $11.10 and a 52-week high of $31.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.37%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.66%.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director Katherine H. Blackburn bought 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.90 per share, for a total transaction of $993,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,760,202.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total value of $91,013.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,520,863.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 11,743 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 56,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 2,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.31% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

